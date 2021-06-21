Lubrication of KRS crest gates begins
News

Lubrication of KRS crest gates begins

June 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The greasing and oiling  (lubrication) of crest gates installed at different levels of KRS Dam built over river Cauvery in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district has started. With the works being carried out as part of maintenance ahead of monsoon having begun, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) Executive Engineer M.B. Raju inspected the works on Saturday.

Raju told Star of Mysore that any faults found in the crest gates during greasing will be repaired instantly. Highlighting that the crest gates of the Dam are being checked for any need of maintenance or repairs, he said that the works on greasing of VC Canal gates at 80  ft and 103 ft levels of the Dam is currently going on, following which other crest gates will be checked for their functioning.

CNNL’s AEE Farooq Ahmed Abu, AE Kishore, JE Abhilash and others  accompanied Raju during the spot inspection.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching