Lubrication of KRS crest gates begins

June 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The greasing and oiling (lubrication) of crest gates installed at different levels of KRS Dam built over river Cauvery in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district has started. With the works being carried out as part of maintenance ahead of monsoon having begun, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) Executive Engineer M.B. Raju inspected the works on Saturday.

Raju told Star of Mysore that any faults found in the crest gates during greasing will be repaired instantly. Highlighting that the crest gates of the Dam are being checked for any need of maintenance or repairs, he said that the works on greasing of VC Canal gates at 80 ft and 103 ft levels of the Dam is currently going on, following which other crest gates will be checked for their functioning.

CNNL’s AEE Farooq Ahmed Abu, AE Kishore, JE Abhilash and others accompanied Raju during the spot inspection.