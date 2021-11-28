M.M. Hills Temple fetches Rs. 1.67 cr. hundi collection in 28 days

November 28, 2021

Hanur: The collection at hundis (offering boxes) in Male Mahadeshwara Temple, Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, has fetched Rs. 1.67 crore revenue in 28 days.

The counting of hundis which began on Friday morning at the commercial complex of the bus stand atop the hill went on till late night. Apart from Rs. 1,67,07,270 cash offered by the devotees, 55 grams gold and 2.050 kg silver was also found in the hundis.

Though the Deepavali Jathra did not take place, the arrival of devotees to the temple had increased later and as it is Karthika month, devotees are visiting the temple in large numbers every Monday to have the darshan of Lord Mahadeshwara.