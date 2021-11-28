Kickboxing championship held
November 28, 2021

Mysuru: Mysuru District Kickboxing Association along with Karnataka Kickboxing Association had organised the 13th Karnataka State Cadet, Junior and Senior Kickboxing Championship 2021-22 at Yuvaraja’s College Indoor Stadium here in city recently.

Chairman of International Youth Hostel, Gokulam, Mysuru and YHAI Karnataka State Vice- President H. Ravikumar, inaugurated the championship by lighting the lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, he said “At present there is a need for holding more cultural and sports activities as students have been deprived of the same in the past two years owing to the pandemic. And kickboxing is one such activity that will help them in their physical and mental development.”

Kickboxing championship-1
The Mysuru team bagged the Runner-up trophy.

C. Ravi, who has been selected as the National Joint Secretary of  Wako India Kickboxing Federation, was felicitated on the occasion.

Over 300 people including participants, coaches, judges and officials took part in the Championship. Bengaluru team won the Overall Championship and have been qualified for the National Kickboxing Tournament while Mysuru team was Runner-up.

Karnataka Kickboxing Association President M. Krishna, General Secretary C. Ravi, members Ashwini Krishna and Lakshmi, University Coach Yashwanth and others were present.

Kickboxing championship-2
Dignitaries during the inaugural match of the Kickboxing Championship at Yuvaraja’s College.

Kickboxing is a group of stand-up combat sports based on kicking and punching, historically developed from karate mixed with boxing. It is practiced for self-defence, general fitness, or as a contact sport.

Japanese kickboxing originated in the late 1950s, with competitions held since then. American kickboxing originated in the 1970s and was brought to prominence in September 1974, when the Professional Karate Association (PKA) held the first World Championships.

