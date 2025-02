February 14, 2025

M.N. Gopalakrishna (85), a pro-Kannada activist, Rajyotsava awardee, Congress leader and a resident of Bannimantap, passed away yesterday in city.

He leaves behind one son, five daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Jodi Tenginamara Burial Grounds in Bannimantap today.