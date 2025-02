February 14, 2025

R. Kishandas Ahuja (84), son of late Ramdas and a resident of Shivaji Road in N.R. Mohalla, passed away in city this morning following illness.

He leaves behind three sons Vijay, Sanjay and Kiran, daughters-in-law Monica and Himani, grand-daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon.