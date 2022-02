February 14, 2022

M.V. Ramarao (82), a resident of 12th Cross, St. Mary’s Road in N.R. Mohalla, passed away on Feb. 12 at a private hospital.

He leaves behind his wife A. Hemalatha, an advocate, sons M.R. Bindukiran and M.R. Preethan, daughters-in-law Priyanka and Lakshmi, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Feb. 12 afternoon.