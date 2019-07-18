Mad rush at Aadhaar registration centres
Mysuru: The staff at all Aadhaar card registration centres in city had a hard time today as all the centres witnessed unusual huge crowds this morning.

The Food & Civil Supplies Department has made it mandatory for all the beneficiaries mentioned in every BPL card to get their Aadhaar number linked with the Department for getting the ration they were entitled to. As such, the members of BPL families rushed to Aadhaar registration centres, which resulted in the centres seeing a sudden surge in the number of applicants.

The other reason is that as the Governments have made Aadhaar-linking mandatory for all schemes introduced by them, the prospective beneficiaries also lined up at the centres in large numbers seeking new registrations, corrections, updates, change of address etc. 

Unable to contain the rush, the staff issued tokens for up to a week, asking the token receivers to come at the centre on specified dates. Earlier, the centres used to issue only 50 tokens a day and the receivers were asked to come the next day.

The Aadhaar registration is being done at six KarnatakaOne centres (previously MysuruOne centres) in city — Siddhartha Layout, Ramakrishnanagar, Nazarbad (near Radio Park), Seshadri Iyer Road (near RMC), near Jayanagar Railway Gate and Gokulam 3rd Stage (near Doctors’ Corner). The registration is also being done at Public Sector Banks, major Post-Offices and the DC’s office.

