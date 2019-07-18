‘Kushalnagar-Madikeri Railway line will kill River Cauvery’
News

‘Kushalnagar-Madikeri Railway line will kill River Cauvery’

Madikeri: Coorg Wildlife Society President K.C. Biddappa has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar urging them to shelve the proposed Railway project from Kushalnagar to Madikeri through the ecologically fragile hilly terrain of Kodagu.

Mentioning that the project will kill River Cauvery that is a lifeline of over 1.5 crore people in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he said that if the project sees the light of the day, entire population of agrarian belt from Talacauvery in Kodagu (birthplace of River Cauvery) till Poompuhar in TN (where Cauvery meets Bay of Bengal) will face a catastrophe without water.

Their primary source of livelihood — agriculture — will be destroyed if Cauvery dries up because of the Railway line. “Kodagu has already seen unprecedented landslides and hundreds of acres of coffee plantation along with houses being swept away during the rains that lashed the district in August last year. Hills abutting National Highway-275 collapsed and slid hundreds of meters into the valleys down below without leaving any trace of the existence of a National Highway, prompting the Centre to declare it as a national calamity. The proposal to start a new Railway line from Kushalnagar to Madikeri traversing through the mountainous terrain of around 30 kilometres is an invitation to a monumental environmental disaster,” he stated.

Many surveys have found that the proposed Railway line is unviable but still the project is pursued against the interests of the environment, Biddappa added.

July 18, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching