Mad rush for KHB sites

September 25, 2020

3,000 applications sold for 122 sites

Mysore/Mysuru: Braving hot sun, site aspirants stood in long queues to obtain applications at Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) Office in Saraswathipuram and at Bank of Baroda Branch in Vijayanagar to submit applications called by KHB for allotment of 122 residential sites of various dimensions at Kasaba hobli in Kesare village.

For 122 sites, about 3,000 applications were sold at KHB Office till yesterday evening and 900 applications were submitted at Bank of Baroda till last evening.

Today being the last day to obtain and submit applications, huge rush was witnessed at Bank of Baroda to submit applications and social distancing had gone for a toss. Anticipating huge rush later in the day, the Bank officials have opened two additional counters at the Bank to receive applications costing Rs. 100 each.

While KHB Engineer Chirag was supervising at Bank of Baroda, another Engineer Lawrence was supervising at KHB Office.

It may be recalled that the KHB had issued a notification in this regard on Aug. 26 and had stated that the layouts have been well-developed with all amenities. It is a joint venture by KHB and MRPL Vedapuram at Survey numbers 278/1, 278/2, 279/2, 280/2, 281/1, 281/3, 282/1 and 282/2. The sites are located in old Kesare, next to Rajivnagar Third Stage.

Many of the sites have already been allotted and 122 sites are remaining to be allotted, stated the notification which mentioned that the last date for submitting documents is Sept. 25.

The sites are a combination of 38 6X9-metre EWS, 41 9X12-metre LIG, 42 12X18-metre HIG-I and one 15X24 metre HIG-II. There are separate registration fee for different dimensions of sites. For the EWS sites, the initial deposit that has to be paid is Rs. 25,000, for LIG it is Rs. 50,000, for HIG-I it has been fixed at Rs. 1 lakh and for HIG-II, the initial deposit is Rs. 1,25,000.