Madiga Associations to stage Statewide stir in front of DC offices on Aug. 1
Madiga Associations to stage Statewide stir in front of DC offices on Aug. 1

July 23, 2025

Bengaluru:  Seeking inner reservation quota among SC communities, Madiga Associations will stage a demonstration in front of Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices in all districts of the State on Aug. 1.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, former Union Minister and BJP leader A.Narayanaswamy said that it has been a year since a Supreme Court bench headed by the then Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud  on Aug.1, 2024 held that States are Constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward. But the Karnataka Government is intentionally delaying announcement of inner reservation quota, bowing to the pressures of established interests, he alleged. As such, the Madiga organisations have decided to stage stir in front of DC offices on Aug.1, he pointed out.

Noting that a State Cabinet Minister had assured of introducing inner reservation quota in 3 months when Madiga community members staged a massive demonstration at Belagavi months ago, Narayanaswamy said that the State Government constituted Justice Nagamohan Das Commission to look into the matter and submit a report within 40 days. But it has been over six months since the Commission was formed and nothing much has moved since then, he alleged and warned the State Government of calling a Karnataka Bandh next month if inner reservation was not announced at the earliest.

Chitradurga MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who also addressed the press meet, urged the Government to implement inner reservation  by Aug. 16. He warned of a massive Movement if the Government fails to act by then.

