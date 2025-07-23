Manholes posing problems at B.M. Sri Nagar

July 23, 2025

Mysuru: Residents of B.M. Sri Nagar are facing problems related to manholes in the locality as repair works are being taken up everyday especially on 2nd Main Road of the area.

After the repair of the manhole located at the junction of the 6th Cross, the broken lid has been covered to the manhole and a ring has been placed on it causing a lot of problems to motorists and children. This is also causing problems for smooth movement of vehicles including KSRTC buses and there is a fear of accidents taking place during night times.

The manholes on the 2nd Main Road look like they have caved in and a huge pit is formed on the 13th Cross. Though a manhole on the 6th Cross had been repaired, the problems faced by the residents has not been solved. It is alleged that as the UGD pipes and manholes were not installed in a scientific manner, sewage water is flowing back to houses causing a lot of inconvenience to the residents.

Residents alleged that the MCC authorities have not bothered to take steps to solve this issue and only two manholes have been installed on this cross road which is over 200 metres in length, which is causing the problem.

The residents have urged the authorities concerned to solve this problem at the earliest for the benefit of all.