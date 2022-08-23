Maha Kumbha Mela at K.R.Pet Triveni Sangama from Oct.14

August 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The second Maha Kumbha Mela at Triveni Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery, Hemavathi and Lakshmana Theertha rivers near Ambigarahalli in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya district, will take place from Oct. 14 to 16.

This was decided at a meeting held at Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Vijayanagar, Benglauru, on Sunday, which took place under the leadership of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Srirangapatna Chandravana Ashrama Seer Sri Mahanta Shivayogi Swamiji.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister for Silk, Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayanagowda said that the rituals will begin at K.R. Pet Triveni Sangama near Ambigarahalli and also close to Pura and Sangapura villages, with the consecration of Bala Mahadeshwaraswamy idol on the evening of Oct.13.

Pointing out that the Government has sanctioned Rs. 7 crore for the grand three-day event (Oct.14 to 16), he said that lakhs of devotees from different parts of the State are expected to attend the event, for which Mandya District Administration will make elaborate arrangements.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that this is a historic Kumbha Mela and the District Administration should make adequate arrangements for ensuring its success.

Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji said that Male Mahadeshwara Jyothi will travel across Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and other districts during the grand event. The Mutt will extend full co-operation to the District Administration for ensuring that there are no lapses or shortcomings during the religious event, which will be attended by Sadhus from across the State and country.

Trinetra Mahanta Swamiji, in his address, said that as the Triveni Sangama is the confluence of Holy Cauvery, Hemavathy and Lakshmanatheertha rivers and as such the Mela must be held with customary practices and traditions.

Minister K. Gopalaiah, Mandya DC S. Aswathi, SP N. Yatish, ADC Dr. H.L. Nagaraj, AC Shivanandamurthy, Tahsildar M.V. Roopa, Kumbha Mela Convenor Anchi Sannaswamygowda and others were present.