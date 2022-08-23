Weight Training for Dasara Elephants: Bheema and Dhananjaya too carry sand bags

August 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With an aim to select future Ambari elephant, all the male elephants, which have arrived in city in the first batch, are being given training to carry weight on Jumboo Savari route in city.

While Bheema carried a weight of 450 kg with ease on Sunday, Dhananjaya carried a total weight of 300 kg and walked to the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap yesterday.

On Sunday, 22-year-old Bheema, which took part in Dasara festivities for the first time in 2019 and taking part in the Nada Habba for the second time this year, was trained to carry weight for the first time.

Bheema carried a total weight of 450 kg, which included 200 kg sand bags and 250 kg Gaadhi Namdha.

He covered a distance of 5 km from the Palace to the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap via K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Bamboo Bazar and Highway Circle by carrying the weight easily in one hour and fifteen minutes.

Bheema was accompanied by Howdah elephant Abhimanyu, former captain Arjuna, Dhananjaya, Gopalaswamy, Mahendra, Kaveri, Chaitra and Lakshmi during the training.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) DCF Dr. V. Karikalan said that weight training is being given to all male elephants except Arjuna, as he is aged. A total of six male elephants have come to Mysuru in the first batch and five male elephants are being trained to carry weight, he added.

The DCF further said that weight training has been given to Abhimanyu, Gopalaswamy, Mahendra and Bheema and the weight training for male elephants is being given to identify the future Howdah elephant, he added.

Yesterday, 44-year-old Dhananjaya carried a total weight of 300 kg and came out of Balarama Gate. Accompanied by other Dasara elephants, Dhananjaya passed through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Old RMC Circle, Bamboo Bazar, Highway Circle and reached the Torchlight Parade Grounds, covering a distance of 5 km in one hour and 15 minutes.

Weight training for all male Dasara elephants have commenced since Aug. 18 and all the elephants have been put on special diet. The weight will be gradually increased till the weight equals 750 kg, the weight of the Golden Howdah.

DCF Dr. V. Karikalan, RFO Santosh Hugar, Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb, elephant caretakers Rangaraju, Akram and others were present.