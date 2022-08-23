August 23, 2022

Workshop to prepare nature-friendly idols on Aug. 28

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the Mysuru Ganesha Utsava Samithi has organised ‘Mysuru Ganesha Utsava’ from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 at Madhava Krupa premises on JLB Road in Lakshmipuram here.

Disclosing this at a press meet held at Madhava Krupa premises here this morning, Samithi Member N.R. Manjunath said that for the first time, Samithi will be celebrating the festival in a unique manner. “Various programmes will mark the festival celebration. The highlight of the event is that the Utsava Murthy will be made of mud collected from the 21 holy shrine districts and water from ‘Sapta Nadi’ (7 sacred rivers) namely Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Saraswati, Narmada, Sindhu and Kaveri. The idol will be decorated with the materials collected from 108 houses,” he said.

“Lord Ganesha is a symbol of magnificence and significance of mythology. To showcase the same, natural colours will be used to paint and decorate the idol. The idol will surely represent the slogan ‘Bharat, a society in harmony.’ There will be a workshop for the public on preparation of nature-friendly Ganesha idols on Aug. 28 from 3 pm to 7 pm. Interested may contact Mob: 99010-10990 or 95384-33384,” he added.

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji launched the preparation of the Ganesha idol by pouring the ‘Sapta Nadi’ water to the mud collected from 21 districts. The programme poster was also released on the occasion.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Sri Swamiji appealed to the public not to buy Ganesha idols made up of Plaster of Paris (PoP). “Preparation of such nature-friendly idols is a great initiative. It is really appreciative to celebrate the festival making an attempt to portray the country’s unity. Do not use chemical colours on the idols prepared with natural clay,” he said.

Dr. Chandrashekar of Cauvery Hospital, Lohith of Hindu Jagaran Vedike and other Samithi Members were present at the press meet. Programme details:

Aug. 31

6 pm to 7 pm: Bharatanatyam recital by Vidu. T.S. Srilakshmi Kumar of Sri Uma Maheshwara Nruthya Kalakshetra Trust, Mysuru and her disciples.

7 pm to 8 pm: Ganesha Vandana by Vidu. Nagalakshmi Nagarjun of Champaka Academy and her disciples.

8 pm to 9 pm: Harikathe ‘Vinayaka Vijaya’ by Kittur Rani Chennamma Award recipient Vidu. Dr. V. Malini.

Sept. 1

6.15 pm to 7.30 pm: ‘Sangeetha Sanje’ by Karnataka Police Band.

7.30 pm to 9 pm: Dance programme by Karnataka Kalashri Guru Satyanarayana Raju and troupe.

Sept. 2

5.30 pm to 7 pm: Music and dance programme by various art troupes.

7 pm to 8 pm: Live Art by Asia’s fastest speed painter Vilas Nayak.

8 pm to 9 pm: Kalaripayattu live performance by Guru Krishna Pratap and troupe.

Sept. 3

10 am: Gana Homa.

6 pm to 7.30 pm: ‘Hasya Sanje’ by humorist Gangavathi Pranesh and troupe.

7.30 pm to 9.30 pm: Musical evening by Varijashree Venugopal and Laya Ranga troupe.

Sept. 4

4 pm to 8 pm: Ganesha Visarjana programme.