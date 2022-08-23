Y.B. Ganesh re-elected as MRC Chairman

August 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Y.B. Ganesh has been re-elected as the Chairman and Senior Steward of the Mysore Race Club (MRC) Limited for the official year 2022-23, at the Managing Committee Meeting held yesterday.

The following have been declared elected at the election of Stewards and Committee Members of MRC Ltd.:

Stewards: K.G. Anantharaj Urs and H.K. Ramesh.

Committee Members: Dr. A.S. Ajit Kumar Raj Urs and K.V. Parikshith, according to a press release from NHS Mani, Secretary and CEO, MRC Ltd.