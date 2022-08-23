Stop trading charges over egg pelting, meat consumption: Vishwanath

August 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Condemning the egg attack on the car of former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddharamaiah during his visit to Kodagu on Aug.18, BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath has called for the intervention of senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa for easing the tensions that have erupted following the incident.

Speaking to presspersons at his office in CADA premises here on Monday, Vishwanath said that no one should defend the egg pelting incident.

Asserting that the incident has been strongly condemned by leaders irrespective of their party affiliations, he said it is high time to stop debating unnecessary issues such as meat consumption, visiting temples after eating non-veg food and the like at a time when the State is reeling under natural calamities.

Stressing on the need for the Government to ensure that egg incident does not blow over from here, he recalled many instances in the past when stones, eggs, tomatoes, cowdung, footwear and such other articles were thrown at political leaders by the irate public.

Urging Siddharamaiah to call off his Madikeri Chalo in the better interests of the people of Kodagu, Vishwanath appealed the former CM not to give scope for any untoward incident.

Taking exemption to sidelining of a tall leader like Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first PM, during the just concluded 75th Independence Day celebrations, MLC Vishwanath alleged that Nehru was ignored only to bring Veer Savarkar to limelight.

Kodagu must have an exclusive Lok Sabha Constituency: MLC

Batting for an exclusive Lok Sabha (LS) seat for Kodagu, MLC Vishwanath appealed all political parties to support the cause of Kodagu Lok Sabha seat. Noting that Kodagu has been rattled by floods, rains and other natural calamities for the past few years, he said the people of the district have been suffering like never before. As such, the primary focus should be on addressing public issues, he said and appealed leaders to refrain from discussing about unnecessary and controversial issues.

Pointing out that earlier Kodagu was clubbed with Dakshina Kannada district for LS polls, he said Kodagu is now attached to Mysuru district. Hence, there is no separate identity for Kodagu in LS and announcing an exclusive LS Constituency for Kodagu would largely help in addressing the issues of the district.

Maintaining that the people of Kodagu are upset with both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress, Vishwanath urged the Centre to announce an exclusive LS seat for Kodagu. Citing the example of North-Eastern States, where there are LS seats for just 3-4 lakh population, Vishwanath, himself a former Mysuru-Kodagu MP, said likewise, Kodagu too should have a LS seat under the present circumstances.

Asserting that both Mysuru and Kodagu are known for harmony and peace, he appealed everyone not to make any attempts to disrupt peace.