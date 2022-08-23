CM making efforts to establish Urs Development Corporation: District Minister
August 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is making efforts for setting up of Urs Development Corporation, District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that though Urs is a minor community, it has earned the affection of all sections of the society.

He was speaking at Ursu Mandali Sangha Centenary celebrations organised at KSOU Convocation Hall in Mukthagangothri campus along Hunsur road here on Sunday.

Pointing out that D. Devaraj Urs had ruled the State for about eight years (1972-80), Somashekar said that Urs introduced some revolutionary initiatives such as ‘Uluvavane Bhoomi Odeya’ (the tiller is the owner of the land), which helped lakhs of poor farmers and landless agricultural labourers. Urs was also instrumental in renaming the then Mysore State as Karnataka, he added.

Noting that the CM will take suggestions from MLA S.A. Ramdas while announcing any programmes for Mysuru, Somashekar said that likewise, the CM would take the advice of the MLA in the establishment of Urs Development Corporation also.

Mysore Royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, who spoke after inaugurating the programme, said that though Urs is a minor community, it has made its own mark in rendering service to the society.

Lauding the Ursu Mandali for its service, she said that it is a matter of joy that women members of the community have excelled in almost all fields.

Sangha President H.M.T. Lingaraje Urs, in his address, wanted the Government to appoint a Urs community member as Head of a Board or Corporation. He also urged the Government to set up Urs Development Corporation with a working fund of Rs. 500 crore.

Sri M.L. Varchaswi Srikanta Siddalinga Raje Urs, Mathadipathi of Malavalli Manteswamy Mutt, graced the occasion. Pramoda Devi was felicitated.

MLA S.A. Ramdas released the souvenir brought out by Ursu Mandali Sangha marking the centenary. MLA L. Nagendra, former MP C.H. Vijayshankar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, ZAK Chairman M. Shivakumar, Corporator C. Vedavathi, Sangha Vice-President D. Jayadevaraje Urs, office-bearers K.Suma Urs, Mallaraje Urs, N.B. Sharath Urs, T.L. Aravindaraje Urs, H.D. Naveenraje Urs, D. Krishna Urs, H.R. Gopi Urs, M.S. Mahesh Raje Urs, M.V. Mallaraje Urs, Ganeshraje Urs, K. Manoj Urs, B.P. Niranjanraje Urs, Amba Urs, Pratibha M. Urs and others were present.

