Mahabhisheka performed to Nandi atop Chamundi Hill
News, Top Stories

December 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The annual Mahabhisheka to the statue of Nandi atop Chamundi Hill, organised by Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust during Karthika Masa, was performed for the 18th year this morning in the presence of Seers and hundreds of devotees.

According to the tradition, 32 puja articles including milk, curd, honey, tender coconut, flowers, coins, sugarcane juice, turmeric, vermilion, etc. were used to perform the Mahabhisheka to the                           Monolithic Bull.

After the conclusion of Mahabhisheka, during which the Nandi Statue mired in hues of colours, Jalabhisheka (Washing with Water) was performed, following which the statue was decorated with a variety of flowers.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Hosmutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji and other Seers graced the occasion. Trust President S. Prakashan, Secretary N. Govinda, Treasurer V.N. Sundar, office-bearers Shivakumar, Abhishek and others were present.

