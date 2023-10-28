Maharani’s College to be developed at a cost of Rs.167 crore: CM

October 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that the Maharani’s College for Women on JLB Road, one of the oldest institutions of the city, will be developed at a cost of Rs.167 crore.

Speaking to presspersons during his visit to the College on Monday, Siddharamaiah said that 4-storey hostel buildings will be built which can together accommodate 2,000 students of Arts and Science. Pointing out that a section of the Science College has become dilapidated over the years, he said that the building will be repaired and renovated while retaining its heritage characteristics.

Noting that the new buildings will come up at the remaining space behind, the CM said that Rs.51 crore is needed for the construction of a new Science Block and Rs.99 crore for Hostel buildings. The Government will release an additional Rs.17 crore for the construction of new Arts section building, he said adding that Rs.42 crore will be spent for the construction of additional buildings at the Maharani’s Commerce and Management College for Women at Paduvarahalli.

Earlier, the CM went around the College and Hostel and inspected the dilapidated buildings. He also interacted with the students and hostel inmates for some time.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, MLA K. Harishgowda, MLC Marithibbegowda, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri and other officials were present.