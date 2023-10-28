After 10 years of wait…: NCC commences flying training for cadets in Mysuru

October 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: NCC Air Wing cadets of Mysuru will now have an opportunity to get airborne as No.4 Karnataka Air Squadron NCC has commenced flying training after 10 long years of wait.

An “All Religion Prayer (Sarva Dharma Puja)” was organised at Mysore Airport near NCC Hangar on Oct.19.

The prayer ceremony was performed by religious leaders from various faiths, who came together to offer prayers for the success of the NCC flying.

Air Commodore L.K. Jain, Air Officer Commanding, No. 2 Air Force Selection Board, Mysuru, J.R. Anoop, Airport Director, Mysore Airport, Colonel Rohit Thakur, Group Commander, NCC Gp HQ, Mysuru, Lt. Col. Hitesh Kala, Training Officer, Wg. Cdr. G.S. Asish, Commanding Officer, 4 Kar Air Sqn NCC, CGI Aftab Alam, ANOs, PI staff and cadets were present during the event.

NCC flying training at Mysuru was stopped in the year 2014 due to various infrastructure issues such as unavailability of aircraft parking hangar, taxi link and basic amenities for the cadets. Even though these full-fledged facilities are yet to come up through State Government and Airports Authority of India, a few alternate arrangements have been put in place keeping safety in mind.

The flying has commenced with two Microlight Virus aircraft of the NCC Air Squadron.

4 Kar Air Sqn NCC functions under the administrative control of NCC Group Headquarters Mysuru and is responsible to impart theoretical and practical flying training to its cadets. The Unit has around 1,500 cadets on its strength which includes Junior and Senior Wings.

While Junior cadets are given exposure to basic flying, Senior cadets are trained on two sorties each to obtain NCC ‘B’ certificate and four sorties each to obtain NCC ‘C’ certificate. Prior to the flying exposure, they are trained in the theory of flying and on Microlight Virus aircraft flight simulator.

For details, contact Aftab Alam, CGI, Administrative Officer, 4 Kar Air Sqn NCC, Mysuru on Mob: 93794-27849 or 94801-82249.