Celebrities and tiger claw controversy: Varthur Santosh granted bail; might re-enter Bigg Boss house

October 28, 2023

Bengaluru: Kannada Bigg Boss Season 10 contestant Varthur Santosh was recently charged by Forest Department officials on the set of Bigg Boss for possessing a tiger claw pendant. However, the accused has now been granted bail by a Bengaluru Court.

Reports indicate that the bail was approved despite objections from Forest Officials who were concerned that evidence might be tampered with or destroyed if the accused was released. Santhosh had applied for bail last Monday, and the Court allowed the prosecution to present their objections by Wednesday. After a hearing that took place yesterday, the Court considered both sides and issued its verdict.

Santosh’s lawyer, Advocate K. Natrajan, suggested that there may be a conspiracy behind the actions of the Forest Department, stating, “We expected to obtain bail, and we did. The Forest Department arrested him without proper questioning, and it appears to be a case of conspiracy.”

Following Varthur Santhosh’s release on bail, many are wondering whether he will make a comeback to the Bigg Boss house. Fans have been eagerly speculating about his potential return. However, the channel broadcasting the show has addressed these ongoing queries.

A spokesperson for the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 of the channel stated, “We are yet to receive the Court order copy. As this is conditional bail granted to our contestant, we need to thoroughly review the order. We will keep everyone updated on Varthur Santhosh when there is an update.”

Varthur Santhosh was released from jail late last evening and fans gathered to welcome him with immense love and support. However, the contestant chose not to address the media and promptly headed home with his Advocate and family members after meeting the fans near the jail.