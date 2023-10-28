Foundation for Kidwai Cancer Hospital at PKTB premises in city soon

October 28, 2023

Medical Education Minister inaugurates month-long Medical Expo at MMC and RI

Mysore/Mysuru: Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil said that the foundation will be laid for the construction of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (Cancer Hospital) unit building at PKTB Sanatorium premises on KRS road in the city within a month.

Addressing media persons after inaugurating the month-long Medical Exhibition organised at the new library building of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) here yesterday, he said “The foundation will be laid for the cancer hospital on a five-acre land at PKTB premises within a month. Besides, there is a proposal to set up a common out-patient department (OPD) at MMC & RI. With the Institute celebrating its centenary year, Government has new plans, which cannot be disclosed at this juncture, as it will be made known by the Chief Minister himself. However, it will be discussed with the CM before announcing in the State budget.”

The Government has submitted a proposal to increase the number of intake of MMC& RI to 200 seats against the existing 150 seats. However, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had observed some lacunae while going through the proposal. Hence, directions have been issued to fill the sanctioned posts, as 44 Assistant Professor posts are vacant and will be filled by three months.

The 10 posts of Associate Professors should be filled by promotion. Several posts of Senior Assistants are also vacant. However, it would take some time to fill the sanctioned posts through Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) abiding by the norms, he said.

“But, it is my promise to fill 100 percent of posts. Note it down, as you may ask again when I come here next time,” he said.