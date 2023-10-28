Mandya MP Sumalatha in Countering Terrorism Inter-Parliamentary Panel

October 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish has been appointed as a member of the high-level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The IPU’s high-level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism serves as the global focal point for Parliamentary activities related to counter-terrorism efforts and is composed of members of Parliament from various countries.

This appointment marks a significant milestone as Sumalatha becomes the first Indian MP to be nominated to this prestigious high-level grouping. She will hold this position for a five-year term, said a press release from the MP’s Office.

In response to her appointment, Sumalatha expressed her happiness, emphasising that this recognition coincides not only with the 75th year of Indian independence but also with the global resonance of the principle ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ which means the world is one family.

Sumalatha is currently part of the delegation accompanying Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the Inter-Parliamentary Summit in Luanda, Angola. She expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Speaker for her nomination, highlighting that this recognition is a testament to the faith and support she has received from the people of Mandya.

As part of the Summit, Sumalatha will engage in a series of bilateral discussions with counterparts from various countries to address a range of global issues. She believes that such interactions among global Parliamentarians will contribute to resolving pressing global challenges and contribute to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.