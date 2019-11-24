Maharashtra Tussle: SC final order at 10.30 am tomorrow
November 24, 2019

New Delhi: The Centre must produce the letters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claiming majority and that of the Governor inviting to form Government, the Supreme Court said this morning after hearing a petition of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP against yesterday’s extraordinary  Government formation. 

The letters have to be submitted by 10.30 am tomorrow. In an extraordinary hearing on a Sunday, a Three-Judge Bench also issued notice to Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar, State and Central Governments.

For now, Fadnavis is safe from Assembly floor test within 24 hours. “Floor test is the hallmark of democracy.  No formalities required,” Congress advocate Abhishek Singhvi, told the Court. BJP claimed that the Governor’s decision cannot be subject to a judicial review. It had also asked for more time to produce the letters, which was turned down by the Court.

Today’s hearing comes as the BJP, with some deft political manoeuvring, formed Government yesterday, speeding past the three parties that were trying to cobble up a front and stake claim. 

After President’s Rule was revoked before 6 am with special clearance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor had invited Devendra Fadnavis to form the Government.

