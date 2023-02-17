Mahashivaratri Pujas at city temples tomorrow

February 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Several special pujas and rituals and cultural programmes will mark Mahashivaratri celebrations at Sri Kameshwara Kameshwari Temple on Ramanuja Road in city on Feb.18.

The programmes will be held under the joint aegis of Palace Muzrai Institutions and Kannada and Culture Department. Pujas will commence at 8.30 am with Ekadashavara Rudrabhisheka followed by Prakarotsava at 12 noon and Mahamangalarathi at 12.30 pm.

Cultural events on Feb.18 at 10 am: Bhajans by Saptadri Bhajana Mandali, Shivarampet (Sridevi Krishna and team); 10.45 am: Bhajans by Vagdevi Bhajana Mandal, Shivarampet (G.S. Swayamprabha and team); 11.30 am: Devotional songs by Mysuru South Vasavi Vanitha Trust, Vidyaranyapuram (Rukmini Surendra and team); 5 pm: Programmes by Kannada and Culture Department; 8 pm: Instrumental Music by Shruti Vadya Sangeetha Pathasale (A.V. Dattatreya and team); 10 pm: Sugama Sangeetha by Sri Munesh Sangeetha Mattu Samskrutika Trust; 12 midnight to 2 am: Devotional songs by Raghavendra Ratnakar and team; 2 am to 5 am: Sugama Sangeetha by Nagendra, Govindaraj and team.

For details, call Mob: 94488-55141 or 99458-88587.

At Anjaneya Temple

Special pujas will be held at Uttaradi Mutt’s Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple located adjacent to CFTRI, Opposite Railway Museum, KRS road, tomorrow from 8 am. Also, several pujas and rituals will be held under the guidance of Vidwan Vijayavittalacharya Kadlur between 5 pm and 6 pm. For more details, call Mob: 96869-78861.

At Suttur

Shivaratri pujas and rituals will also take place at Suttur Mutt in Nanjangud taluk on Feb.18. Pujas will commence at 6 pm and go on till 6 am on Feb.19. Special pujas will also take place at Sri Mahadeshwara, Sri Someshwara, Sri Veerabhadreshwara, Sri Nanjundeshwara and Sri Narayanaswamy cluster temples. Shivadeeskha will be held at 7 pm followed by Belliratha Prakarotsava at 9.30 pm.

Other programmes include mass singing and dance by students of JSS Residential School at 5.30pm; folk songs at 8 pm. Shivakatha Sankeertana by B.S. Gangadhar Achar at 10.30 pm; Neelagarara Mela at 1 am by Siddappaji Neelagarara Sangha and Mass Bhajans by Horalawadi Sri Basaveshwara Bhajan troupe at 5 am. This apart, there will be mass bhajans at Kartrugadduge from 6 am on Feb.18 till 6 am on Feb. 19. Special Amavasya Puja will be performed on Feb.20. For details, call Mob: 88969-64242.