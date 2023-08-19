Mahisha Dasara on Oct. 13

August 19, 2023

Seminar on Mahisha in September first week

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor Purushotham, who is also the President of Mahisha Dasara Acharana Samiti has said that Mahisha Dasara will be celebrated atop Chamundi Hill on Oct.13.

Addressing a press meet here recently, Purushotham said that in order to clear the wrong notion in the minds of public on Mahisha, the Samiti has planned to organise a one-day seminar in Mysuru focusing on Mahisha, in the first week of September. Pointing out that those having any doubts regarding the history of Mahisha should come up with supporting documents, he strongly opposed MP Pratap Simha’s recent statement that Mahisha Dasara is a closed chapter.

Former University of Mysore faculty Prof. B.P. Mahesh Chandra Guru said that Mahisha is a historical figure (Itihaasa Purusha) who was responsible for the city being named as Mysuru.

Asserting that Mahisha was a great follower of Buddhism, he lashed out at MP Pratap Simha for distorting history. Wanting the Government to form a Mahisha Authority, he called for carrying out more studies for exploring Mahisha’s history.

Writer Prof. K.S. Bhagawan bemoaned that lies are being spread on Mahisha for hundreds of years. The seminar on Mahisha aims to dispel such myths about Mahisha, he added.

Writer Siddaswamy and leader Chikkandaani were present at the press meet.