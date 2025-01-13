Makara Sankranti Tomorrow: Hectic Shopping at City Markets

January 13, 2025

Mysuru: Ahead of tomorrow’s Makara Sankranti, also known as the Festival of Harvest, hectic shopping was witnessed at city markets this morning.

People from Mysuru and surrounding areas were seen enthusiastically purchasing festive essentials and new clothes.

Shops at Shivarampet, Santhepet, J.K. Grounds, Suyra Bakery Circle in Hebbal, Kuvempunagar Complex, Vivekanandanagar Circle and others were bustling with customers buying items for the festival.

‘Ellu-Bella’ mixture, a blend of white sesame seeds, chopped copra, fried groundnut, hurigadale and jaggery, was priced between Rs. 225 and 280 per kg.

White sesame seeds was priced at Rs. 250 per kg, jaggery at Rs. 60 per kg, roasted groundnuts at Rs. 200 per kg, dried copra at Rs. 200 per kg, hurigadale at Rs. 120 per kg, and sugar cubes (sakkare achhu) at Rs. 120 per kg.

Sevanthige (chrysanthemum) and Chenduhoovu (marigold) were in abundance. Sevanthige was priced between Rs. 80 and Rs. 90 per meter, while marigold was sold for Rs. 50 to Rs. 60, lower than last year’s prices due to a surplus in supply.

Sugarcane stalks were being sold at Rs. 50 per pair. There was also brisk shopping for new clothes in city malls and outlets.

On the festive day, elders perform puja at homes, while women distribute Ellu-Bella to family and friends. In rural areas, preparations are underway for Kichhu Hayisuvudu (a jump on fire) with people decorating their cows.