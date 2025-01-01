Male Mahadeshwara Hill Museum opening stayed

January 1, 2025

Reason: ‘Sevakartas’ of sacred oil anointing ritual ignored without any representation

Mysuru: A stay order has been issued by the Karnataka High Court for the inauguration of the Museum under construction at Male Mahadeshwara Hill in Chamarajanagar District, citing the exclusion of the historical contributions of Mahadeshwara Swamy’s oil anointing ‘sevakartas’. The order follows a petition filed by Siddappa, a descendant of the traditional oil anointing ‘sevakartas’.

Addressing a press conference at Pathrakarthara Bhavan yesterday, Siddappa highlighted that while the Museum, located near the 108-foot Mahadeshwara statue, is nearing completion, it fails to acknowledge the centuries-old tradition upheld by his family.

“Our family has been performing the sacred oil anointing ritual on the day before every new moon for generations. Despite this, the Museum does not include our history, which is deeply disappointing,” he stated. He said that the State Government must understand the need for inclusive representation of traditions and historical contributions in projects of cultural significance.

Siddappa revealed that repeated requests to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner to include their family’s history in the Museum went unanswered, compelling them to approach the High Court.

“The Chamarajanagar DC recently made a vague and confusing statement about inaugurating the Museum soon. If this proceeds, it will amount to judicial contempt,” he warned.

The oil anointing ritual, a sacred practice integral to the worship of Mahadeshwara Swamy, has been carried out by Siddappa’s family for centuries. The Museum, while detailing the history of Mahadeshwara Swamy, omits any mention of this vital tradition.

Accompanying Siddappa at the press conference were Doddaswamy, Kalashetty, Mahadeva Shetty, and Shivaraj, who echoed his concerns and vowed to continue their legal battle to ensure justice for their legacy.