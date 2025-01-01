Kodagu soldier Divin cremated with Military, State honours

January 1, 2025

Madikeri: The last rites of Kodagu soldier Palangotu P. Divin (28), who succumbed to injuries sustained in a Military vehicle accident in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir, were performed with Military and State honours this morning.

Divin’s mortal remains arrived at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru last evening where Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar paid floral tributes and saluted the martyr on behalf of the Constituency. Personnel from the Southern Command of the Indian Army also paid their respects, escorting the remains to Aluru Siddapur in Somwarpet Taluk, Kodagu.

In Aluru Siddapur, the family and public paid their final respects at the Government School premises before the last rites were conducted on the family’s land. Before this, the Kushalnagar Taluk Administration facilitated a public viewing of the soldier’s body at the Kushalnagar Community Health Centre on Tuesday midnight and at the Government School grounds until this morning.

During the tribute ceremony, Tahsildar Kiran G. Gowraiah, local representatives and the Police Department paid floral tributes, while soldiers from the Army Supply Corps (ASC) and Maratha Light Infantry rendered the Military honours.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja and Assistant Commissioner Vinayaka Narvade also joined in paying their respects.

The air was filled with the resounding cries of “Divin Amar Rahe” (Long Live Divin), as the community came together to honour the sacrifice.