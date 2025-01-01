Leopard scare at Mysuru Infosys campus- Drone camera being used to trace wild animal: Forest Minister

January 1, 2025

Bengaluru/Mysuru: “Combing operation is being conducted at the Infosys campus in Mysuru where a huge leopard was spotted at about 4.30 am yesterday,” said Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre in Bengaluru yesterday.

Speaking to media persons, the Minister said that as soon as the information about the presence of the wild animal was received, Leopard Task Force (LTF) team was despatched to the campus to capture the leopard.

There are 40 staff who are trained in capturing leopards and veterinarians in the LTF team. Wildlife Division Forest Officers are at the spot and are supervising the combing operation, Minister Khandre said.

Instructions to conduct combing operation immediately were given as it was confirmed about the presence of the leopard through the CCTV cameras, which had captured the movement of the leopard inside the campus. As Infosys management has instructed the employees to work from home there is no need to panic. The LTF team are ready with nets and tranquilliser darts. The campus is spread in about 350 acres with a few parts resembling small forests, which has become a challenge and the combing operation is being continued, the Minister said and added that steps have been taken to prevent the leopard from entering residential areas in the surroundings of Infosys.

The Minister further said that a drone equipped with a thermal camera is being used to trace the wild animal and expressed confidence that the LTF team would capture the leopard soon.

Meanwhile, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) – Wildlife Division, Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda said that as soon as the information about the leopard in Infosys campus was received, the spot was inspected. Though no one has seen the leopard, its movements have been captured in CCTV cameras.

As a preventive step, combing operation is being continued but the leopard was not traced, the DCF said and added that camera traps have been installed and even a cage has been placed to capture the leopard.

The DCF further said that a drone equipped with a thermal camera has also been used to inspect the campus. Twelve camera traps have been installed at places were the leopard was found moving about. Two cages have been placed and 10 ladders have been places at selected spots for the leopard to climb over the wall of the campus, the DCF added. The leopard is said to be 8 to 10 years old.

Attracted to chicken?

Though the leopard cannot get any food in the campus, it is suspected that the leopard may have got attracted due to the presence of country fowls inside.

There are country fowls in one part of the campus and it is in this part the CCTV has captured the leopard’s movements. Hence a cage is also places in this part of the campus to trap the elusive leopard.

Work from Home continued

Meanwhile, the employees, who were told to work from home yesterday, have continued the same today also.

Though camera traps have been installed, none have captured photos of the leopard, but the Forest Department staff are still monitoring the area and combing operation is still being continued.