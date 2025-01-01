Ushering in 2025

January 1, 2025

Mysuru: It was fun and frolic at hotels, resorts, clubs and restaurants in city as people gathered in large numbers with their loved ones to usher in New Year 2025. The organisers had made elaborate arrangements to welcome the guests for the celebrations.

While, those in the city partied at various hotels, pubs and clubs, many visited resorts located in the outskirts of the city with their family and friends to spend quality time counting down the time to welcome 2025. Celebrations were also held in various apartment associations with the residents presenting various cultural programmes.

Tight security: The Mysuru City Police had initiated measures to prevent untoward incidents. While, the entry to Chamundi Hill was banned from 7 pm yesterday, Police personnel were also deployed at various junctions to keep vigil on commuters returning after the celebrations. A total of four DCPs, 12 ACPs, 32 Police Inspectors, 52 PSIs, 112 ASIs, 895 Police Constables, 79 Women Police Personnel, eight CAR platoons, four KSRP platoons, two Anti Sabotage Control teams and Dog Squad were deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the New Year celebrations. City Police also ensured that the guests vacated the venues after the deadline of 12.30 am announced by City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar earlier.