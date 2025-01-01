Boost to semiconductor manufacturing in Mysuru:  Silectric Semiconductor to invest Rs. 3,425 crore at Kochanahalli

January 1, 2025

Mysuru: Chennai-based Silectric Semiconductor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, established by directors of Zoho, is set to invest Rs. 3,425.60 crore in Karnataka’s first electronics manufacturing cluster at Kochanahalli near Nanjangud, Mysuru. This venture is projected to create 460 jobs and will be set up on a 40-acre site.

The 64th State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, recently approved 10 proposals across various industrial sectors worth a total of Rs. 9,823 crore, which are expected to generate 5,605 jobs.

During the meeting, Siddaramaiah announced that the first semiconductor project in the State would be established at the Kochanahalli Electronics Manufacturing Cluster.

The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has earmarked 234 acres at Kochanahalli, near Kadakola, for the electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) and semiconductor units. The Government plans to introduce a new Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) policy to attract further investments.

234.67-acre cluster

The 234.67-acre cluster includes infrastructure such as internal plots, parks, wide roads, and sewage treatment plants (STPs), with 140 acres specifically reserved for the semiconductor park.

Although the construction of the semiconductor park at Kochanahalli was completed a year ago, no companies had established operations there. Many semiconductor firms were heading to Gujarat due to the State’s attractive incentives and favourable policies.

Amidst this, Silectric Semiconductor’s investment marks a significant breakthrough. Mysuru-based Kaynes Technology and other companies have also signed agreements with the State Government to invest in this cluster. This indicates that the entire 140-acre area in Kochanahalli will soon house multiple semiconductor companies.

The establishment of these semiconductor companies is expected to generate local employment opportunities and attract skilled professionals from other States. This influx will boost the rental housing market and stimulate commercial activities in Mysuru. Previously, India relied heavily on semiconductor imports from countries like China, which increased the cost of electronic items such as mobile phones and computers. With domestic semiconductor manufacturing, these products are anticipated to become more affordable for consumers.