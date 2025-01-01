DC starts preparations for T. Narasipur Kumbha Mela

January 1, 2025

T. Narasipur: Following directions from District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa to organise the Kumbha Mela in T. Narasipur on the lines of Prayagraj in North India, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy recently visited Triveni Sangama at T. Narasipur with officials and instructed them to start preparations for the mega event which is will be held for 3 days in February.

Prior to this, the DC visited Kurubur village and inspected the controversial land. Later, he held a meeting of district and taluk level officials at Tahsildar Court auditorium and directed them to prepare an estimate for Kumbha Mela event and submit it within 2 days and also to identify the venue to organise the religious event.

In earlier Kumbha Melas, Yaaga Mantap for performing Yagna, Homa and Havana and the dais for holding religious meetings and functions used to be provided at a place near the Triveni Sangama. Even Kuteeras (accommodation) for staying during the event were provided for religious heads near the Triveni Sangama. A temporary bridge was also built by the para-military personnel in front of Sri Gunja Narasimha Swamy temple across Kapila river. Sand bags were placed to create a pathway to have the darshan of Sri Naduhole Basappa, the locals and officials apprised the DC at the meeting.

The DC directed officials to find a suitable place near the river for Yaaga Mantap and for holding religious meetings keeping in view of the fact that both KRS and Kabini are full and the scattered rainfall that is being witnessed, of late. He also asked PWD Engineers and ZP Executive Engineer to select 7-8 places for pilgrims to take the holy dip and ensure safety at these venues.

The DC later said the estimate prepared by the officials will be submitted to the Government soon. He also offered puja at Sri Agasthyeshwara Swamy temple whose renovation works are nearing completion.