News

Tahsildar writes to Vijayanagar Cops to stop illegal construction

January 1, 2025

Mysuru: In a move aimed at reclaiming encroached  Government land,  the Mysuru Tahsildar has written a letter to Vijayanagar Police asking them to stop illegal construction being carried out on a Government plot in Hebbal.

Tahsildar Mahesh has written the letter to Police on Dec. 30, 2024 as the efforts of Revenue Inspector and his team, which went to spot after learning that a building is being illegally constructed in a 1.25 acre area near Vidyavardhaka College and coming under Hebbal Sy. No. 221, Mysuru, to stop the construction, failed.

Mahesh had cited that the land in question has been entered as ‘Government land’ in RTC following the then  Special DC’s order bearing No. ULA 1135/1976- 77 dated July 5, 1985. He pointed out that some persons were illegally constructing the building on the plot even though the RTC records mentioned  that it was a Government land.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court which heard a petition in connection with the said land, in its order on Mar.7, 2024 is said to have ordered the authorities to register the Khata of the said land in the name of one Sannegowda, it is learnt.

