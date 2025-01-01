Congress Spokesperson says there is no proof

January 1, 2025

Mysuru: A day after former Mayor Sandesh Swamy produced a map as evidence to assert that KRS Road was indeed named as ‘Princess Road’, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana said that there is no mention of Princess Road in Mysuru City Corporation records.

Addressing a press meet at Congress Bhavan here this morning, he said, “It was renamed KRS Road in 1931. This is recorded in Deputy Commissioner’s Office. We will name it after Siddaramaiah, come what may. A proposal will be sent to the Government for implementation if the records are available.”

‘Duplicate’ titular head

Lakshmana made personal remarks at Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (who had opposed the renaming of the road) and called Yaduveer as a ‘duplicate’ titular head of the erstwhile Mysore royal family.

Lakshmana explained that Yaduveer, who was adopted by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar after the death of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar — elected as Mysore MP for four terms on a Congress ticket — is not the original member of the royal family.

He noted that Yaduveer’s involvement with the BJP, which had opposed Wadiyar in past LS polls, was unfortunate. He also stated that there was no need to target Yaduveer, who he described as a political novice.

Additionally, Lakshmana addressed former MP Prathap Simha’s changing stance on renaming KRS Road, labelling him as a publicity-focused leader with no genuine commitment to the people. He criticised Simha for his involvement in the Bidar contractor’s death case, pointing out the BJP’s unfair targeting of Minister Priyank Kharge, despite there being no direct connection between Kharge and the Contractor’s death.

City Congress President R. Murthy reiterated that if genuine records show KRS Road was named ‘Princess Road,’ then the name could remain. However, if no such records exist, the road should be renamed as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga’. Congress leaders Shivanna, Bhaskar and others were present at the press conference.