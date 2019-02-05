Mallalli Falls tragedy: Mysuru youth saves two tourists before getting drowned

Madikeri/Mysuru: A Mysuru youth, who had come on a trip along with his friends to Mallalli Falls at Somwarpet taluk in Kodagu, was drowned after he rescued two tourists from drowning on Sunday, thus displaying his bravery.

The deceased youth is Skanda (24), son of Shankar, Asst. Registrar, University of Mysore and Revathi, residents of Vivekananda Nagar in Mysuru.

According to the Intimation of First Intelligence received describing an accidental or unnatural death by Somwarpet Police, Skanda, who had come along with his colleagues to Kodagu on Feb.1, had stayed in Kushalnagar. On Feb.3 at about 11 am, they had come to Mallalli Falls and were sitting on the rocks near the falls. Meanwhile, two tourists, who had ventured into the waters began to drown and screamed for help. Skanda, jumped into the water and managed to rescue the two tourists before getting drowned.

Meanwhile, the others who were on the rocks informed the people and one Chennappa, who runs a shop on the road atop the falls, fished out the body of Skanda from the water.

Meanwhile, Skanda’s mother Revathi, speaking to SOM this morning, said that her son was a swimming champion and he died while rescuing tourists from Bihar. Skanda was an employee of Accenture in Bengaluru and had joined the company in March 2018. The last rites of Skanda were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill yesterday.

