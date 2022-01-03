Mammoth rally in city as prelude to Mekedatu Padayatra
News

Mammoth rally in city as prelude to Mekedatu Padayatra

January 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: COVID norms went for a toss in city this morning as thousands of Congress leaders and Party workers, led by former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar took out a rally for the implementation of Mekedatu project and also for Party membership drive. The rally commenced after Siddharamaiah and Shivakumar garlanded the statue of Basaveshwara at Gun House Circle. The rally passed through Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, JLB Road and Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle before reaching Congress Bhavan, near City Railway Station for the convention.

Traffic on the route came to a standstill, while traffic jams were seen on nearby roads. A huge apple garland, lifted using a crane, was placed on the vehicle carrying the Congress leaders during the rally. MLAs Tanveer Sait, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, Anil Chikkamadu and K. Venkatesh, former MLAs Vasu, M.K. Somashekar and Kalale Keshavamurthy, former MP Shivanna and others took part.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching