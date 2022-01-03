Mammoth rally in city as prelude to Mekedatu Padayatra

January 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: COVID norms went for a toss in city this morning as thousands of Congress leaders and Party workers, led by former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar took out a rally for the implementation of Mekedatu project and also for Party membership drive. The rally commenced after Siddharamaiah and Shivakumar garlanded the statue of Basaveshwara at Gun House Circle. The rally passed through Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, JLB Road and Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle before reaching Congress Bhavan, near City Railway Station for the convention.

Traffic on the route came to a standstill, while traffic jams were seen on nearby roads. A huge apple garland, lifted using a crane, was placed on the vehicle carrying the Congress leaders during the rally. MLAs Tanveer Sait, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, Anil Chikkamadu and K. Venkatesh, former MLAs Vasu, M.K. Somashekar and Kalale Keshavamurthy, former MP Shivanna and others took part.