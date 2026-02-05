Man trampled to death by wild elephant at Bandipur
News

Man trampled to death by wild elephant at Bandipur

February 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Matakere ‘B’ Colony, coming under Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Saragur taluk, Mysuru district, in the wee hours of today.

The deceased has been identified as Mada alias Madappa (65), a resident of the Colony, who was working as a watchman of a temple.

Mada had gone out of the Colony to attend nature’s call. As it was dark still, Mada had switched on the torch attracting the wild elephant, which attacked and trampled him to death. Though a few residents rushed to his help on hearing his screams, the wild elephant had trampled him to death by then.

It is said that, three to four wild elephants were moving around this region since three to four days and the villagers had urged the Forest Department to drive these elephants back to the forest.

Three wild tuskers had recently strayed out near Saragur. As people began to make noise, the elephants had got separated and went in different directions. The elephant which killed Mada was partially blind, the villagers said.

The villagers further alleged that the Forest Department, which rescues wild elephants elsewhere was releasing them in Bandipur Forests, resulting in the wild elephants entering human habitats.

Forest Department officials visited the spot.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching