Man trampled to death by wild elephant at Bandipur

February 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Matakere ‘B’ Colony, coming under Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Saragur taluk, Mysuru district, in the wee hours of today.

The deceased has been identified as Mada alias Madappa (65), a resident of the Colony, who was working as a watchman of a temple.

Mada had gone out of the Colony to attend nature’s call. As it was dark still, Mada had switched on the torch attracting the wild elephant, which attacked and trampled him to death. Though a few residents rushed to his help on hearing his screams, the wild elephant had trampled him to death by then.

It is said that, three to four wild elephants were moving around this region since three to four days and the villagers had urged the Forest Department to drive these elephants back to the forest.

Three wild tuskers had recently strayed out near Saragur. As people began to make noise, the elephants had got separated and went in different directions. The elephant which killed Mada was partially blind, the villagers said.

The villagers further alleged that the Forest Department, which rescues wild elephants elsewhere was releasing them in Bandipur Forests, resulting in the wild elephants entering human habitats.

Forest Department officials visited the spot.