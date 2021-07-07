Markets re-open but citizens stay away

July 7, 2021

Traders undergo RT-PCR test

Mysore/Mysuru: Not many customers walked into the three major markets which were re-opened after a gap of two months in city this morning.

A majority of shops wore a deserted look with no footfall of people to Devaraja, Mandi and Vani Vilasa Markets. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had sealed down all three markets on May 7 due to spike in Corona positive cases.

Admitting low turn out of people, Devaraja Market Tenants Association President S. Mahadev said it may take some more days for the Mysureans to visit the marketplace. Following the beginning of Ashada Masa from this week, the business will be dull for the next one month. The markets will witness the flow of customers once Shravana Masa begins from next month.

RT-PCR test

As a precautionary measure, the Health Department of MCC had organised RT-PCR test for traders of fruit, flower and vegetable sections of Devaraja Market this morning. Traders of other sections will be tested tomorrow. Even traders of Boti Bazaar were subjected for RT-PCR test. A similar testing drive was taken up in Mandi and Vani Vilasa Markets.

Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Health Officer, MCC, told SOM that the purpose of conducting RT-PCR test was to detect Corona positive patients so that they could be isolated and treated in Covid Care Centres.

Since they will come into contact with people regularly, traders had to be tested as a precautionary measure. Results of testing will be sent to the registered mobile phones of traders by tomorrow evening.

Refusing to comment on the prevailing Case Positivity Rate (CPR), Dr. Nagaraj said it will be answered by the Deputy Commissioner. However, the situation in Mysuru city was slowly improving but the people must follow the safety guidelines to save their lives. “We are also asking traders to take vaccination,” he added.

Not much people walked into Vanil Vilasa Market near Agrahara Circle. Of the total 154 shops, only 8 shops are situated inside the market selling coconut and vegetables. Others were located outside the market. Vani Vilasa Market Traders Association Secretary Shivakumar said it may take some more time for the people to start visiting the shops. The situation was similar in Mandi Market where all the shops were cleaned yesterday anticipating people’s visit. But the shop-keepers were disappointed due to lukewarm response of the Mysureans. Residents of the surroundings are daily wagers and they will come to market only if they have money.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed for the arrival of customers to our market,” said Premkumar, President, Mandi Market Traders Association.