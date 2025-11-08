Mass singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ marks 150 years of National Song in Mysuru

November 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The 150th anniversary of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram‘ was commemorated with great enthusiasm at the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) on Nov. 7.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mudit Mittal, along with Additional Divisional Railway Manager Shammas Hameed, officers and staff, participated in the mass singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ marking the beginning of a historic year of celebrations.

On this occasion, Y.M. Puttannaiah, a renowned harmonium player, was felicitated by the DRM for his contribution to Indian classical music and promotion of patriotic compositions.

The commemoration was also observed across all Offices and Stations of the Mysuru Division, where officers and staff joined in the mass singing with patriotic fervour. As part of the celebration, ‘Vande Mataram’ was played at Railway Stations throughout the Division, inspiring a sense of unity and national pride among passengers and Railway personnel alike.

This observance is part of a Nationwide initiative announced by the Government of India to celebrate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram,’ a timeless composition that continues to symbolise India’s freedom, unity and cultural heritage.

City BJP Unit

The City BJP Unit celebrated the 150th anniversary of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee by distributing sweets at the Party Office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday. BJP office-bearers and party workers also held a mass rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ as part of the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that the song penned 150 years ago acted as an inspiration and provided strength to the freedom fighters. This song, which was written as an ode to the motherland, had etched a permanent place in the hearts of every Indian, he added.

He also called upon people to work towards the success of Viksit Bharat in accordance with the principles of ‘Vande Mataram.’

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District BJP President Kumbralli Subbanna and others were present.

PM Modi through video-conference from BEML

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, who took part in the Nationwide 150th anniversary celebrations of ‘Vande Mataram’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video-conference from BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) in Koorgalli Industrial Area in Mysuru, called upon people to have a sense of uncompromised sense of patriotism towards the Nation.

“Vande Mataram, which helped in unification of India, is admired by people even today. Youths, taking the song as an inspiration, must cultivate a patriotic feeling within themselves,” he said.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy also planted a sapling at BEML to mark the occasion. MLA G.D. Harish Gowda and senior BEML officials were present.