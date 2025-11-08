Illegal entry into Bandipur Reserve: Car with pistol seized, investigation underway

November 8, 2025

Gundlupet: Forest officials have seized a car and a pistol found abandoned inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, after it was discovered that the vehicle had entered the protected forest area illegally.

The vehicle was spotted near a roadside drain close to the Sollekatte area on Mangala Road. Upon inspection, Forest personnel found the car empty but recovered a pistol from inside. The car keys were also found at the spot, prompting officials to seize the vehicle and its contents.

Verification of the vehicle’s registration revealed that it belongs to a person named Boraiah from Channapatna. When contacted, he informed authorities that his son had taken the car and that his phone is currently switched off.

According to Bandipur Range Forest Officer N.C. Mahadev, a case has been registered under charges of illegal entry into a protected forest area and unlawful possession of a firearm.

As per Supreme Court directives, all check-posts leading into Bandipur are closed at 9 pm. However, the gates are briefly opened around 1 am to allow interstate buses to pass. It is suspected that the car entered the forest during this window, evading checkpoint gate surveillance.

The vehicle appears to have veered off the road near Sollekatte and got stuck in a roadside drain. The occupants reportedly fled the scene during the night and their whereabouts remain unknown. A detailed investigation is currently underway.