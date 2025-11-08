Gentle giant on the run…

November 8, 2025

Elephant brought for tiger capture flees, sparking panic in Gundlupet

Gundlupet: In a dramatic turn of events, elephant Parthasarathi — brought in for a tiger capture operation — escaped from its handlers and ran through Gundlupet town last evening, causing panic but no harm.

As the sun was setting and cool winds swept through the town, the Gundlupet bus stand was bustling with commuters heading home. Around 6.30 pm, the elephant suddenly appeared near the busy bus terminal, startling public. Some people fled in fear, while others froze in shock.

Eyewitnesses reported that the elephant, though agitated, did not harm anyone. It passed close to an elderly woman standing near a road divider and navigated through traffic without disturbing vehicles or pedestrians. Observers were surprised by its composed behaviour despite the chaos.

Noticing a chain around its leg, locals realised it was a captive elephant and not a wild one. Forest officials later confirmed that Parthasarathi had been brought from the old Bandipur camp to assist in capturing a tiger that had been preying on livestock in villages like Ingalaavadi, Padaguru and Kallalli for the past 15 days.

The incident occurred when mahout Chethan was giving the elephant water. Forest flies bit the elephant, causing it pain and confusion. In distress, Parthasarathi bolted, throwing the mahout off its back.

Despite extensive efforts by Forest staff and mahouts throughout the night, the elephant could not be located. It is suspected to have crossed the Gundlupet-Kerala Highway and moved through Mallayyanapura and Srirampura towards Madahalli, possibly reaching Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta.

Parthasarathi, known for its gentle nature and past participation in the Dasara festivities, roamed through the town without causing any damage or injury — a rare and reassuring outcome in such situations.