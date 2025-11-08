Security arrangements in place for Vice-President’s visit to Melukote

November 8, 2025

Mandya: With Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan scheduled to visit the famed Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy temple at Melukote in Pandavapura taluk tomorrow (Nov. 9), Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara inspected the helicopter landing and take-off ground in front of Melukote Primary Health Centre yesterday.

The DC, accompanied by a team of Air Force personnel, practically experienced the helicopter landing and take-off at the site, as a safety check.

The VP is scheduled to land at the temporary helipad at Melukote by a special helicopter of the Indian Air Force. However, the Vice-President’s convoy of Army helicopters will land at the S.E.T. Polytechnic grounds.

With the Air Force doing landing and take-off rehearsals, hundreds of villagers and students gathered around the site to watch the copters’ drill.

The Police have made elaborate security arrangements at Melukote, with SP Mallikarjun Baladandi personally supervising the arrangements.

Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy Temple Administrator and Assistant Commissioner Dr. Srinivas, Temple EO Sheela, Tahsildar Basavareddappa, Muzrai Tahsildar Thammegowda, Deputy Tahsildar Rajesh and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, as a security measure, the authorities have banned operation of drone cameras and flying of unmanned aircraft in 15 km radius of Cheluvanarayanaswamy temple.

After visiting Melukote, C.P. Radhakrishnan will also visit Shravanabelagola in Hassan to take part in installation ceremony of Padmacharya Shantisagara Muni Maharaj’s Statue.