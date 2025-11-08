Bypass with tunnel on cards near Mysore Airport

November 8, 2025

Fresh plan by NHAI includes a 3-km tunnel to de-congest traffic

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has submitted a revised alignment plan proposing a 3-kilometre bypass with a central tunnel near the Mysore Airport, replacing the earlier 9-kilometre bypass proposal.

The update was shared by Milind Wabale, Project Director, NHAI, during the DISHA (District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee) Meeting chaired by Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Mysuru yesterday.

Initially, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been prepared to facilitate the extension of the airport runway by constructing an underpass for highway traffic and building the runway above it. However, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) raised safety concerns, leading to the plan being shelved.

Subsequently, a 9-kilometre bypass was proposed to divert the Bengaluru-Nilgiri National Highway away from the Airport premises. AAI had agreed to contribute Rs. 550 crore towards the project and had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NHAI. However, this plan too has now been dropped.

Instead, a new proposal has been submitted for a 3-kilometre bypass that includes a 500-metre tunnel section passing beneath the Airport runway. The revised DPR has been submitted to NHAI headquarters and is currently awaiting final approval. Once sanctioned, the tendering process will be initiated, officials confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy informed the Committee that AAI has approved the revised plan. He noted that the new alignment reduces the bypass length from 9 km to 3 km, significantly minimising land acquisition requirements and overall project cost.

Land acquisition update

The Mysore Airport expansion project requires a total of 206 acres of land. Of this, 160 acres have already been acquired, while compensation is pending for 36 acres. AAI has also proposed acquiring an additional 80 acres in the second phase, for which an agreement has been reached between the State and Central Governments.

However, some farmers have expressed unwillingness to part with their land. The District Administration has decided to proceed with the acquisition as per legal provisions, by opening bank accounts in the names of the landowners and directly depositing the compensation amounts.

The Deputy Commissioner assured that the necessary approvals for the transfer of land for the second phase will be issued within a week.

Benefits of Central schemes

Kumaraswamy directed officials to ensure that all benefits of Centrally sponsored schemes and programmes reach the intended beneficiaries and that Central grants are fully and effectively utilised.

He instructed officials to either provide alternative land or pay appropriate compensation to farmers who have parted with their land for National Highway projects. “There should be no lapses, undue delays, or irregularities in this regard,” he cautioned.

Pointing out that the district has received copious rainfall this season, leading to a good crop yield, the Minister urged authorities to ensure quick relief to farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rains or other natural calamities. He also asked officials to expedite work related to drinking water projects.

Balancing heritage and development

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar highlighted the importance of preserving Mysuru’s rich heritage while executing development works. He instructed CESC officials to organise workshops on providing subsidies for solar unit installation under the Surya Ghar scheme and to expand its reach to more households.

Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda urged authorities to complete all underground drainage and sewage works before undertaking road construction or repair.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa directed officials to complete the ongoing drinking water pipeline works in Srirampura Town Panchayat limits.

ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, DCP K.S. Sundar Raj, DISHA Committee Members M. Ashwin Kumar, H.C. Kumar, D.G. Rekha Jagadish, T.S. Lakshmi, Prema, Narasimhaswamy and officials from various departments were present.