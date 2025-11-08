City Police told to clamp down on rowdy activities

November 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has directed Police officers to crack down on rowdy elements operating in the city.

Addressing Police personnel during a parade held at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Parade Grounds at the foot of Chamundi Hill yesterday — ahead of the visit of ADGP (Internal Security) Chandrashekar on Nov. 12 — the top cop observed that rowdy activities were still prevalent in certain areas, with anti-social elements engaging in illegal acts.

She instructed Inspectors to take firm steps to curb such activities within their respective jurisdictions.

Commending the Police force for ensuring that the Dasara celebrations passed off peacefully without any untoward incidents, Seema Latkar urged them to maintain the same level of vigilance during the visit of Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan tomorrow (Nov. 9).

Speaking to Star of Mysore, the City Police Commissioner said she would convene a meeting after Nov. 13 to reconstitute the Anti-Rowdy Squad.

She added that Police personnel newly transferred to Mysuru would be deployed to the squad, while local officers would be kept out of it to ensure impartial functioning.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) R.N. Bindu Mani (Law and Order) and K.S. Sundar Raj (Crime and Traffic), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) of all Sub-Divisions and Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors from across the city were present.