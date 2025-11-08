Avoid dark, secluded parking spots: Police

November 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the theft of gold jewellery worth Rs. 45 lakh to Rs. 48 lakh from a parked vehicle at Yelwal, the Mysuru District Police have urged the public to park their vehicles in well-lit, visible areas, especially during night hours.

Police officials cautioned that criminals often lurk around looking for easy targets and parking in isolated or dimly lit spots can prove costly. In yesterday’s Yelwal case, the SUV had been parked a few feet away from a hotel that had CCTV cameras and security personnel — a move that could have possibly prevented the theft.

The Police have advised motorists to always park in visible areas and inform hotel security staff before stepping in for dinner, as such breaks usually last between 45 minutes and an hour. They also emphasised avoiding secluded or dark locations, particularly when travelling with gold, cash or other valuables.