Mayor disappointed over Rajyotsava being limited to publicity

November 2, 2019

SOM photographer Lakshminarayana Yadav among Dist. Awardees

Mysuru: Expressing disappointment that Kannada Rajyotsava celebration is limited to publicity, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath batted for a more purposeful and sustained celebrations for the cause of Kannada land and language.

She was speaking after presenting District Kannada Rajyotsava Awards to achievers from various fields at a ceremony jointly organised by the District Administration and Kannada and Culture Department at Kalamandira here yesterday.

Observing that Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations is merely restricted to the month of November, Pushpalatha called for long-lasting celebrations that remains etched in the minds of the people.

Emphasising on the need for Kannada name-boards in all commercial establishments, business houses, educational establishments and all other enterprises, she said that all name-boards must have sixty percent space for Kannada wordings.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided not to renew the licences of such establishments which do not follow this rule, she pointed out.

Maintaining that Kannadigas were very much broad-hearted, the Mayor opined that Kannadigas have the inherent instinct to accept others and this has resulted in Bengaluru becoming a home to people from other States, thus becoming a sort of mini-India.

Stressing on the need for maximum use of Kannada in administration, she said that it is unfortunate that the influence of English has forced Kannada to struggle for survival in it’s own land of Karnataka.

Confusion at the programme

With numerous Kannada activists thronging the stage, confusion prevailed for some time as the activists vied with each other in taking selfies with the awardees. This attitude of the activists proved a hurdle to the officials and people representatives to honour the awardees.

As the activists indulged in taking selfies, coupled with video-recording, the gathering was seen cursing them. Also as the cultural programmes commenced late, the teachers who had brought students from their schools had a hard time.

MP Pratap Simha too presented the award along with the Mayor. ZP CEO K. Jyothi, Assistant Commissioner Venkataraju, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Chennappa and others were present.

30 receive Mysuru District Rajyotsava Awards

1. Ganesh Eshwar Bhat (Resident of Gangothri Layout) – Specially abled keyboardist

2. M.S. Chandrasekhara Iyer (Chamarajapuram) – Horologist

3. M.L. Shivaprakash (Mahadevapura) – Labour Service

4. Thippekali Ranganath (Talakad, T. Narasipur) – Social Service

5. Kamsale Kumaraswamy (Vidyaranyapuram) – Folklore

6. M. Madesh (Triveni Nagar, T. Narasipur) – Social Service

7. U.S. Ramanna (Kuvempunagar) – Special Service (establishment of Museums)

8. R. Mallikarjuna Shetty (Asst. General Manager of BEML and resident of BEML Layout, Rajarajeshwarinagar) – Special Service

9. K. Hemachandra Nayak (Vinayakanagar / Paduvarahalli) – Photography

10. Dr. Mahendra Singh Kalappa (Bannur, T. Narasipur) – Social Service

11. Dr. M.P. Varsha (Gowrishankar Nagar) – Organisation

12. M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav (Photographer of Star of

Mysore and Mysuru Mithra and resident of Bogadi 2nd Stage) – Press Photography

13. A. Fazeelath (Udayagiri) – Social Service (Education)

14. M.N. Yadugiri (Maruti Temple Road, Saraswathipuram) – Art Patron

15. Kikkeri K.J. Narayan (Arvinda Nagar) – Theatre Literature

16. Dr. C.G. Narasimhan (Gokulam 3rd Stage) – Medical Service

17. Krishna Thippur (a native of Thippur in K.R. Nagar and resident of Kuvempunagar, Mysuru) – Literature

18. Dr. S.P. Yoganna (Ramakrishnanagar E&F Block) – Medical Literature

19. Basavaiah (Lakshmi Ram), resident of Nadappanahalli in K.R. Nagar – Folk Singer

20. Channegowda (K.G. Koppal) – Social Service

21. G. Jayanth (Ramakrishnanagar H-Block) – Media

22. M. Jayaprakash (J.P. Nagar) – Kannada Activist

23. R. Sethuram (V.V. Mohalla) – Kannada Activist

24. Gurubasappa (Naala Beedi, K.R. Mohalla) – Kannada Activist

25. Ravigowda (K.G. Koppal) – Kannada Activist

26. Chinnappa (Lokanayak Nagar) – Kannada Activist

27. Vid. Raghunath (Srirampura) – Music

Apart from the above awardees, the other three achievers who were included to the list at the last moment are as follows:

1. Srikanta Kumar – Social Service

2. Manjula Ramesh – Social Service

3. K.S. Nagaraj – Organisation

