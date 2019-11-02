Mayor disappointed over Rajyotsava being limited to publicity

SOM photographer Lakshminarayana Yadav among Dist. Awardees
Mysuru: Expressing disappointment that Kannada Rajyotsava celebration is limited to publicity, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath batted for a more purposeful and sustained celebrations for the cause of Kannada land and language.
She was speaking after presenting District Kannada Rajyotsava Awards to achievers from various fields at a ceremony jointly organised by the District Administration and Kannada and Culture Department at Kalamandira here yesterday.
Observing that Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations is merely restricted to the month of November, Pushpalatha called for long-lasting celebrations that remains etched in the minds of the people.
Emphasising on the need for Kannada name-boards in all commercial establishments, business houses, educational establishments and all other enterprises, she said that all name-boards must have sixty percent space for Kannada wordings.
The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided not to renew the licences of such establishments which do not follow this rule, she pointed out.
Maintaining that Kannadigas were very much broad-hearted, the Mayor opined that Kannadigas have the inherent instinct to accept others and this has resulted in Bengaluru becoming a home to people from other States, thus becoming a sort of mini-India.
Stressing on the need for maximum use of Kannada in administration, she said that it is unfortunate that the influence of English has forced Kannada to struggle for survival in it’s own land of Karnataka.
Confusion at the programme
With numerous Kannada activists thronging the stage, confusion prevailed for some time as the activists vied with each other in taking selfies with the awardees. This attitude of the activists proved a hurdle to the officials and people representatives to honour the awardees.
As the activists indulged in taking selfies, coupled with video-recording, the gathering was seen cursing them. Also as the cultural programmes commenced late, the teachers who had brought students from their schools had a hard time.
MP Pratap Simha too presented the award along with the Mayor. ZP CEO K. Jyothi, Assistant Commissioner Venkataraju, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Chennappa and others were present.
30 receive Mysuru District Rajyotsava Awards
1. Ganesh Eshwar Bhat (Resident of Gangothri Layout) – Specially abled keyboardist
2. M.S. Chandrasekhara Iyer (Chamarajapuram) – Horologist
3. M.L. Shivaprakash (Mahadevapura) – Labour Service
4. Thippekali Ranganath (Talakad, T. Narasipur) – Social Service
5. Kamsale Kumaraswamy (Vidyaranyapuram) – Folklore
6. M. Madesh (Triveni Nagar, T. Narasipur) – Social Service
7. U.S. Ramanna (Kuvempunagar) – Special Service (establishment of Museums)
8. R. Mallikarjuna Shetty (Asst. General Manager of BEML and resident of BEML Layout, Rajarajeshwarinagar) – Special Service
9. K. Hemachandra Nayak (Vinayakanagar / Paduvarahalli) – Photography
10. Dr. Mahendra Singh Kalappa (Bannur, T. Narasipur) – Social Service
11. Dr. M.P. Varsha (Gowrishankar Nagar) – Organisation
12. M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav (Photographer of Star of
Mysore and Mysuru Mithra and resident of Bogadi 2nd Stage) – Press Photography
13. A. Fazeelath (Udayagiri) – Social Service (Education)
14. M.N. Yadugiri (Maruti Temple Road, Saraswathipuram) – Art Patron
15. Kikkeri K.J. Narayan (Arvinda Nagar) – Theatre Literature
16. Dr. C.G. Narasimhan (Gokulam 3rd Stage) – Medical Service
17. Krishna Thippur (a native of Thippur in K.R. Nagar and resident of Kuvempunagar, Mysuru) – Literature
18. Dr. S.P. Yoganna (Ramakrishnanagar E&F Block) – Medical Literature
19. Basavaiah (Lakshmi Ram), resident of Nadappanahalli in K.R. Nagar – Folk Singer
20. Channegowda (K.G. Koppal) – Social Service
21. G. Jayanth (Ramakrishnanagar H-Block) – Media
22. M. Jayaprakash (J.P. Nagar) – Kannada Activist
23. R. Sethuram (V.V. Mohalla) – Kannada Activist
24. Gurubasappa (Naala Beedi, K.R. Mohalla) – Kannada Activist
25. Ravigowda (K.G. Koppal) – Kannada Activist
26. Chinnappa (Lokanayak Nagar) – Kannada Activist
27. Vid. Raghunath (Srirampura) – Music
Apart from the above awardees, the other three achievers who were included to the list at the last moment are as follows:
1. Srikanta Kumar – Social Service
2. Manjula Ramesh – Social Service
3. K.S. Nagaraj – Organisation
Leave a Reply