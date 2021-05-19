Mayor, MCC Commr. formally launch house-to-house health survey

May 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig and MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag today formally inaugurated house-to-house survey for early detection and treatment of Covid positive patients, in Ward No. 36 and 10 in city.

Speaking on the occasion, Shilpa Nag said the second wave of COVID-19 has proved to be very dangerous and taking lives of people in the age group of 25 to 45 years.

On the one hand, the positive rate was increasing and on the other hand the virus has spread to community. The population in that age group was dying within three days after testing positive for Coronavirus. Many deaths were taking place due to negligence and over-confidence of people, she noted.

The Commissioner appealed the people to co-operate with Covid Ward Task Force Committee members and Health volunteers who will visit every house to check the saturation level and body temperature of every citizen for early detection, and none must show negligence.

In case the saturation level was less than 94, such citizens will be shifted to Mini Covid Care Centres (Urban PHC) or three major Covid Care Centres for suitable treatment depending upon health condition.

Mayor Rukmini Madegowda said the survey has been launched in people’s interest and sought the co-operation of everyone to bring down the Corona positive cases and casualties.

Senior MCC Officers were present.