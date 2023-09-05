Mayor’s term ends today but uncertainty continues

September 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As the current Mayor’s term expires today, Sept. 5, there has been no communication from the Government regarding the next steps for the MCC (Mysuru City Corporation) so far.

Shivakumar of the BJP was elected as Mayor, with Dr. G. Roopa, also from the BJP, serving as the Deputy Mayor in the last elections. Shivakumar succeeded his fellow party colleague Sunanda Palanetra at that time.

With Mayor Shivakumar’s term coming to an end today, the Municipal Administration Department has not yet issued directives to the MCC authorities regarding the way forward.

It remains uncertain whether they will be allowed to continue in their respective positions as In-charge officials until further instructions or if the administration of the MCC will be temporarily transferred to the District Administration until the next elections, which are scheduled in two months.

However, it is likely that Shivakumar will continue as the In-charge Mayor, with Dr. G. Roopa serving as his deputy for the time being.