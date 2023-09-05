Gruha Lakshmi: Women throng banks

September 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sixth day on, since the launch of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme by the State Government on Aug. 30, there has been a huge rush of beneficiaries to collect the money at various banks in the city and taluk centres of district.

Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, one of the five pre-poll promises announced by the Government, provides a monthly financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 to women heads of over 1.10 crore families.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the scheme, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and a host of dignitaries at Maharaja’s College grounds in the city.

The cash counters at most of the branches of Canara Bank at Tilaknagar, Bannimantap opposite KSRTC Depot, NR Mohalla on Shivaji Road, Udayagiri Main Road, N.S. Road near Nanjumalige, State Bank of India (SBI) on New Sayyaji Rao Road and Sayyaji Rao Road, Karnataka Bank to name a few, are crowded with women and men (spouses and relatives of beneficiaries) to withdraw the money. Those women beneficiaries sans debit card are flocking the banks and hence the rush.

The bank staff were busy dealing with Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries, especially since the Scheme was launched.

At taluk level too, similar rush is witnessed at the branches of nationalised banks.